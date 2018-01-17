Filed Under:2018 Rock Hall Inductions, Bon Jovi, howard stern
12 NOVEMBER 2012 - New York - Howard Stern attends the Silver Linings Playbook Premiere on November 12, 2012, at the Ziegfeld Clearview Cinemas in New York, NY. Credit: Anthony Behar/Sipa USA

It has been announced that Howard Stern will induct Bon Jovi into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this April.

Jon Bon Jovi and Stern made the announcement when the rocker was visiting The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday.

Stern was absolutely thrilled and honored to have been asked to induct the band. Still no word from the Rock Hall but we shall see!

Read more here.

Did you see this coming?

