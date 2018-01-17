Rolling Stones: “Honky Tonk Women”

ALBUM: “Honky Tonk Women” was released as a single, but a country version (Country Honk) was included on Let It Bleed.

YEAR: 1969

WRITERS: Mick Jagger, Keith Richards

One-time Rolling Stones guitarist Mick Taylor turns 69 today. While he wasn’t an official Stone when he played lead guitar on “Honky Tonk Women” in June of ’69, it was the first Stones song he was featured on.

LYRICS:

I met a gin soaked, bar-room queen in Memphis, She tried to take me upstairs for a ride. She had to heave me right across her shoulder ‘Cause I just can’t seem to drink you off my mind. It’s the honky tonk women Gimme, gimme, gimme the honky tonk blues. I laid a divorcee in New York City, I had to put up some kind of a fight. The lady then she covered me in roses, She blew my nose and then she blew my mind. It’s the honky tonk women Gimme, gimme, gimme the honky tonk blues. (Yeah!) It’s the honky tonk women. Gimme, gimme, gimme the honky tonk blues. (Yeah!) It’s the honky tonk women. Gimme, gimme, gimme the honky tonk blues.