Sep 23, 2016; West Palm Beach, FL, USA; Recording artist Ann Wilson of Heart performs at the Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre.

Ann Wilson of Heart knows all about the challenges of being a female in a male dominated business. Her song “Barracuda” was in response to her and sister Nancy being portrayed as lesbians on an ad for their first album. Their pictures, along with the text saying that it was their “first time”, so enraged her that she wrote the song about the record executive that created the ad.

I would guess that if she wrote a song every time she encountered a sexist pig in the music business she would have enough material for a 10 disc boxed set.

