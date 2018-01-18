Bob Seger: “Glenn Song”

ALBUM: Bob Seger released ‘Glenn Song’ as a free download on his website on the one-year anniversary of the late rocker’s death. It was a personal statement rooted in his decades of friendship with the Eagles co-founder.

YEAR: 2017

WRITER: Bob Seger

Glenn Frey of the Eagles passed away two years ago today. Bob Seger gave away a cut called “Glenn Song” on his website last year on this date in honor of his late friend.

LYRICS:

You were here Now you’re gone And we all keep moving on Like the wind And the sea That’s the way it has to be. When I think about you I always smile Then I go back for a while. You were young You were bold And you loved your rockin’ soul. You were strong You were sharp But you had the deepest heart. You showed the whole world what we knew: There was no one quite like you.