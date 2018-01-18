Glenn Frey, left, and Joe Walsh of the Eagles perform at the Time Warner Cable Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina, Wednesday, January 14, 2009. (Photo by Jeff Siner/Charlotte Observer/MCT/Sipa USA)

TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Glenn Frey of the Eagles passed away two years ago today. Who gave away a cut called “Glenn Song” on his website last year on this date in honor of his late friend?

Stumped? Here are some clues. When the Kennedy Center honored the Eagles in 2016 he sang “Heartache Tonight.”

Frey's first studio gig was playing and singing background on this artist's first national hit.

He and Frey came from the same area and knew each other for 50 years.

ANNIVERSARIES

2016-Glenn Frey of the Eagles dies in New York at 67.

2015-Drummer Dallas Taylor, who played with Crosby Stills Nash (and Young) as well as on other Stephen Stills projects, dies of kidney disease and pneumonia at 66.

2009-An estimated 750-thousand people gather at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC for “We Are One,” a free all-star concert to celebrate the inauguration of Barack Obama. Bruce Springsteen does an acoustic version of “The Rising” backed by a choir, Jon Bon Jovi duets with soul legend Bettye LaVette on Sam Cooke‘s “A Change Is Gonna Come” and U2 does “Pride (In the Name of Love).” Bono proclaims the festivities “an American dream, an Irish dream, a European dream, an African dream, an Israeli dream…and a Palestinian dream.”

2001-ZZ Top performs at the Best Little Ball in Washington, DC, a pre-inaugural party for President-elect (and fellow Texan) George W. Bush.

1989-The Rolling Stones, Dion, The Temptations, Stevie Wonder, Otis Redding, The Ink Spots, Bessie Smith, The Soul Stirrers and producer Phil Spector enter The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame at the fourth annual induction ceremony at New York’s Waldorf-Astoria..

1978-Billy Joel gets a platinum album for The Stranger, which features “Just the Way You Are.”

1973-The Rolling Stones play a benefit concert for Nicaraguan earthquake victims at the LA Forum.

1969-Creedence Clearwater Revival releases Bayou Country, which includes “Proud Mary.”

1969-Former Beatles drummer Pete Best settles a libel lawsuit against The Beatles, Ringo Starr and Playboy out-of-court for an undisclosed sum, believed to be considerably less than what he sought. It stemmed from a quote by Starr in a Playboy interview that suggested that Best was popping pills while with the band.



1964-“I Want to Hold Your Hand” becomes the first Beatles single to appear on a U.S. pop chart.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Bob Seger





