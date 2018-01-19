Filed Under:sting, super bowl tailgate
Feb 26, 2017; Hollywood, CA, USA; Sting performs the Oscar nominated song 'The Empty Chair' from 'Jim: The James Foley Story' during the 89th Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY NETWORK

Admittedly, the idea of Sting headlining a Super Bowl Pre-Game Tailgate Party takes some getting used to, but that’s what the NFL is reportedly planning. It’s an off site event that also features Shaggy, who recently collaborated with Sting.

Full story HERE

This year the NFL is involved in all the activities before the big game, which used to be handled by third party promoters. Guess they have to do something to make up for the lost revenue expected due to declining ratings.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

Albums Turning 40 In 2018
Get The New Radio.Com App
Concert Calendar

Listen Live