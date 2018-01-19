Feb 26, 2017; Hollywood, CA, USA; Sting performs the Oscar nominated song 'The Empty Chair' from 'Jim: The James Foley Story' during the 89th Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY NETWORK

Admittedly, the idea of Sting headlining a Super Bowl Pre-Game Tailgate Party takes some getting used to, but that’s what the NFL is reportedly planning. It’s an off site event that also features Shaggy, who recently collaborated with Sting.

This year the NFL is involved in all the activities before the big game, which used to be handled by third party promoters. Guess they have to do something to make up for the lost revenue expected due to declining ratings.