Today’s Question: The late Janis Joplin would be turning 75 years old today (January 19th). In 1970, Joplin performed alongside the Grateful Dead, The Band and others on a train trip across Canada. What was the name of the documentary film about this legendary excursion?

Stumped? Here are some clues. The film, which features Joplin singing “Cry Baby” and “Tell Mama,” wasn’t actually released until 2003.

It’s a two word title, the first of which might also apply to two other films Joplin sings in, but wasn’t used in the title of either.

The second word has to do with the fact that the film was shot during a long-distance train ride.

2011-Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler makes his debut as a judge on American Idol, joining fellow newbie Jennifer Lopez and holdover Randy Jackson.

2008-Janis Joplin is honored posthumously with an historic marker outside the Port Arthur, Texas house where she was raised.

2008-U2 are at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah for the premiere of a new concert film, U2 3D. The film was shot in South America during their 2005-2006 Vertigo tour.

2006-Soul singer Wilson Pickett dies of a heart attack in an Ashburn, Virginia hospital. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer was 64.

1999-REM officially complete the transformation from alternative rockers to commercial pop band when they tape a segment for Sesame Street and re-work “Shiny Happy People” into “Furry Happy Monsters.” Only two days later, singer Michael Stipe is back in “political radical” mode, as he speaks out on President Bill Clinton‘s impeachment proceedings in Washington D-C.

1998-Rockabilly pioneer and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Carl Perkins, 65, dies of complications following a stroke.

1994-The Animals, The Band, Duane Eddy, The Grateful Dead, Elton John, John Lennon, Bob Marley and Rod Stewart are inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

1993-Fleetwood Mac reunites to perform at the inauguration of President Bill Clinton, who used “Don’t Stop” as his campaign theme.

1986-Bruce Springsteen and members of The E Street Band play a benefit for workers at a Freehold, New Jersey 3M plant that is being shut down. The show at the Stone Pony in Asbury Park is filmed by ABC and portions are later shown on 20/20.

1981-Styx release Paradise Theater. Their 10th studio album, it will be their only chart-topper, go triple platinum and produce two Top 10 hits in “The Best of Times” and “Too Much Time on My Hands.”

1980-The Pretenders‘ self-titled debut album is released in the U.S.

1980-Pink Floyd’s The Wall hits the top spot on the U-S album chart, where it remains for 15 weeks.

1978-Johnny Rotten, who has already quit the band, is officially fired from The Sex Pistols.

1977-Linda Ronstadt, Aretha Franklin and Loretta Lynn sing at a network T-V event in celebration of Jimmy Carter’s presidential inauguration. John Lennon, Yoko Ono, Paul Simon and Gregg Allman all attend.

1971-The Beatles’ “Helter Skelter,” a song named for a British playground ride, is played at the Charles Manson murder trial, because the words had been scrawled on a mirror during the massacre.

1967-The Beatles begin recording “A Day in the Life” at Abbey Road. The working title is “In the Life of…”

Jeff Pilson – 52 years old

Foreigner/ex-Dio/ex-Dokken bassist. Born 1966.

Dewey Bunnell – 67 years old

He founded America with fellow Army brats Gerry Beckley and Dan Peek. Soft-rock harmonies were their trademark on such hits as “Horse With No Name,” “Ventura Highway” and “Sister Golden Hair,” which was produced by Beatles mentor George Martin. Born 1951.

Rod Evans – 71 years old

The lead singer on the Deep Purple hits “Hush” and “Kentucky Woman” left the band in 1969 and formed Captain Beyond. Born 1947.

Janis Joplin – Died in 1970

A Texas native who became a star in San Francisco, the blues-rockin’ Hall of Fame singer (with Big Brother and the Holding Company and solo) died of an OD on October 4th, 1970, just before the release of her solo album Pearl, which spun off the posthumous number-one single “Me and Bobby McGee.” She was 27. Born 1943.

Festival Express





