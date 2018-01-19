Jan 13, 2018; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) runs off the field after defeating the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Divisional playoff game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Maybe the Jaguars do have a chance in New England? Where they’ve never won a road game there, ever with all of this business of Tom Brady, who didn’t practice yesterday because of an injured throwing hand. What about Minnesota who travel to Philly? Can they become the first home team to play in a Super Bowl in Minneapolis on February 4th?

You have a great weekend, I like the Patriots and Vikings, you?