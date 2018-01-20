US´ band 'Kiss' member Paul Stanley performs on stage during the 40 Anniversary Tour concert at Sant Jordi Palace in Barcelona, norteastern Spain, on 21 June 2015. (Photo by MARTA PEREZ/EFE/Sipa USA)

ANNIVERSARIES

2005-ZZ Top performs at Texas governor Rick Perry‘s Texas Salute to the 2005 Presidential Inauguration and the Best Little Ball in DC, which honors campaign workers around President Bush‘s inaugural celebration.

2004-The Dead announce that Allman Brothers Band and Gov’t Mule singer-guitarist Warren Haynes will join their summer tour.

2002-Sting holds off Paul McCartney‘s “Vanilla Sky” to win a Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song for “Until” from Kate and Leopold.

1988-In the third annual ceremony, The Beatles, Bob Dylan, The Beach Boys, The Drifters, The Supremes, Berry Gordy Junior, Woody Guthrie, Leadbelly and Les Paul are inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

1978-Journey releases Infinity, the band’s first album with new singer Steve Perry.

1975-Bob Dylan releases Blood on the Tracks.

1973-Bob Dylan records basic tracks for Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid at CBS Studios in Mexico City.

1969-In New York City, Chicago starts recording its first album, a double-L-P that contains “Beginnings,” “Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is,” “Questions 67 and 68” and “I’m a Man.”

1968-Bob Dylan and The Band headline a Woody Guthrie memorial concert at Carnegie Hall in New York. The show also features Judy Collins, Richie Havens and other folk music greats.

1966-Elvis Presley‘s August 1965 meeting with The Beatles fuels a story in 16 magazine’s February issue.

1965-Alan Freed, the DJ who coined the term “rock and roll,” dies of uremia at 42 in Palm Springs, California.

1965-The Byrds record Bob Dylan‘s “Mr. Tambourine Man” in L-A. Roger McGuinn play Rickenbacker 12-string and sings — with harmonies by David Crosby and Gene Clark — but the backing track is by the session team known as The Wrecking Crew.

1964-Meet The Beatles, the group’s first album on Capitol Records, is released.

BIRTHDAYS

Rusty Anderson – 59 years old

Paul McCartney/ex-Ednaswap guitarist. Born 1959.

Robin McAuley – 65 years old

Survivor/ex-McAuley-Schenker Group singer. Born 1953.

Ian Hill – 67 years old

Judas Priest bassist. Born 1951.

Paul Stanley (Stanley Eisen) – 68 years old

KISS’s co-founder and rhythm guitarist shares lead vocals in the band with bassist Gene Simmons. Born 1950.