CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – After nearly 3 weeks of searching, Hue Jackson is getting closer to finding an offensive coordinator.

Jackson and the Browns have spoken with former Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley about the job here in Cleveland a league source confirmed to 92.3 The Fan on Sunday.

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen was first to report the news. Mortenson also reported that the Browns are “in serious talks” with Haley to come to Cleveland to help resurrect one of the worst offenses in the NFL.

Haley’s contract was not renewed by the Steelers following their 45-42 divisional round loss to Jacksonville last Sunday.

Haley replaced Bruce Arians in 2012 as offensive coordinator in Pittsburgh where the Steelers have averaged the third most yards per play since Haley took over. In the last four seasons Pittsburgh ranked behind only the Patriots in scoring but Haley also had a [air pf prolific weapons – receiver Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell.

Outside of Josh Gordon, who finally returned from an indefinite suspension that cost him 2 full seasons to play the final 5 games of the season, the Browns possess no such weapons as they embark this offseason on yet another quest to solve their revolving quarterback problem.

Jackson, who is 1-31 as head coach in Cleveland, did not hire a coordinator when he took the job, choosing to handle the play-calling duties himself but after an 0-16 season that has dropped the franchise to historically awful levels of futility and ineptitude, he’s had a change of heart.

Jackson has already interviewed Texans quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan and former Giants head coach Ben McAdoo for the job. Former Titans coach Mike Mularkey was also rumored to be tied to the opening but it is unclear if he actually interviewed.

With 4 of the top 35 picks in the NFL draft, including the first and fourth overall selections, and over $110 million in expected salary cap space available, new general manager John Dorsey is expected to be very aggressive in retooling the roster of the floundering franchise.