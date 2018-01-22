Steve Perry of Journey. Photo Credit: Russ Elliot/AdMedia/Sipa USA

TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Former Journey singer Steve Perry celebrates his 69th birthday today. How many singers has Journey had since the band first formed?

Stumped? Here are some hints.

Perry was the third singer in the band’s history.

One of their subsequent vocalists sings with Trans-Siberian Orchestra .

. That singer and the singer he replaced were both born in Brooklyn, New York.

ANNIVERSARIES

2014-High Hopes becomes Bruce Springsteen‘s 11th number-one album.

2008-Ringo Starr walks out on a scheduled appearance on Live With Regis and Kelly after the producer asks him edit his song “Liverpool 8” by more than a minute.

1993-Bryan Adams, Sting and Rod Stewart top the Billboard singles chart with “All for Love” from The Three Musketeers.

1977-Wings Over America hits the top spot on the U-S album chart, displacing The Eagles’ Hotel California.