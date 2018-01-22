9/30/2017 - Robert Plant in the stands before kick off of the Sky Bet Championship match at the Pirelli Stadium, Burton. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

Robert Plant has been asked a million times about any reunion with Led Zeppelin or Jimmy Page, maybe this time he found the words to finalize things. When asked if he could see himself recording with Jimmy Page again he said that “It’s not even within my countenance to imagine it, really.” That should clear things up for good. Or at least until the next interview.

Just once he should reply “Oh yes, Led Zeppelin is getting back together, I’m surprised you haven’t heard”!! Just to see the interviewer keel over.