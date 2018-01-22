Photo: Ron Elkman / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Smashing Pumpkins fans hoping for a reunion of the original members appear to be getting what they want—almost.

According to Blast Echo, 3/4 of the band’s classic lineup is set for a reunion tour, but without original bass player, D’arcy Wretzky.

Wretzky made the big reveal to the website via text message: “My apologies to all of the Smashing Pumpkins fans out there who are excited about this oncoming reunion tour of the original members of the band. I know this is a huge disappointment for me, as well, but it’s not going to happen [with me]. I only just found about yesterday that the band has decided to go with a different bass player.”

She also said that the Smashing Pumpkins are planning to launch a reunion tour featuring Billy Corgan, original guitarist James Iha, original drummer Jimmy Chamberlain and a yet-to-be-determined bass player beginning in July.

The Smashing Pumpkins and Corgan have yet to issue a statement in response to Wretzy’s comments and have not announced a reunion tour.