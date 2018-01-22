Listen to Slats weekday mornings at 7:30am for your chance to win a pair of lawn tickets to see Dead & Company at Blossom Music Center Wednesday, June 20th at 7pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 26 at 10am at livenation.com.
It’s all from Live Nation and 98.5 WNCX.
Contest Date Range: January 22, 2018 7:00am –January 26, 2018 8:00am
Contest Rules:
For the On-Air: Dead & Company Ticket Giveaway, listen to 98.5 WNCX weekdays, from Monday, January 22nd, 2018 through Friday, January 26th, 2018 between 7:00am and 8:00am ET for the cue to call. The designated caller at 216-578- 1985 who correctly selects the true headline out of the three (3) provided will receive two (2) lawn tickets to see Dead & Company at Blossom Music Center, Wednesday, June 20th, 2018 at 7:00pm ET courtesy of Live Nation. Approximate retail value is $99.00 per pair. Otherwise, the WNCX general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.