Listen to Slats weekday mornings at 6:10am for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Ron White at the Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park on Friday, July 20th at 8pm. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am.
21 & older only!
It’s all courtesy of Live Nation and 98.5 WNCX.
Contest Date Range: January 22, 2018 6:00am – January 26, 2018 7:00am
Contest Rules:
For the On-Air: Ron White Ticket Giveaway, listen to 98.5 WNCX weekdays only from Monday, January 22nd, 2018 through Friday, January 26th, 2018 between 6:00am and 7:00am ET for the cue to call. The designated caller at 216-578- 1985 who correctly answers the daily trivia question will receive two (2) tickets to see Ron white at the Hard Rock Rocksino – Northfield on Friday, July 20, 2018 at 8:00pm ET courtesy of the Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park. Approximate retail value is $116.00 per pair. Participants must be 21 years of age or older. Otherwise, the WNCX general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.