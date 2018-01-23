A view of an Oscar statue before the start of the 88th edition of the Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Aangeles, California, United States, 28 February 2016. EEF/Armando Arorizo /EFE/Sipa USA)

The nominees have been officially announced for this year’s Academy Awards. I, for one, am a huge movie buff and I think the Academy really nailed it with most of their nominations this year. Things that surprised me? Netflix getting four Oscar nominations for Mudbound (making this the first time a Netflix original has been nominated for the Oscars), Sebastian Stan not getting any recognition for his role as Tonya Harding’s husband in I, Tonya, and Wonder Woman not being recognized at all, despite the film’s success and high reviews.

The Shape of Water, directed by Guillermo Del Torro, leads the nominations with 13, including Best Picture. Jordan Peele, who rose to fame during his time on the comedy sketch show Key and Peele, has found himself in the Oscar pool with his horror film Get Out. This is huge for Peele, as Get Out was his directorial debut and he made history with the film’s release. Check out the rest of the nominees here!

The Oscars will be on March 4th at 8:00 with host Jimmy Kimmel, so if you’re looking for me, you can find me at home, clutching my to-scale replica of the award.