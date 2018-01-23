TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Today (January 23rd) marks 50 years since the death of Chicago guitarist Terry Kath. What was the name of the 2017 documentary film on the life of Terry Kath, which his daughter directed?

Stumped? Here are some hints.

Kath was said to be the favorite guitarist of Jimi Hendrix .

. The movie’s title contains a Jimi Hendrix reference, but not his name.

It’s what Hendrix’s original band would have been called if Kath was its leader.

scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-The U2 concert film U2 3D opens in 30 cities four days after premiering at the Sundance Film Festival.

2007-John Mellencamp releases Freedom Road.

2006-Billy Joel does the first of a record-setting string of 12 dates at Madison Square Garden in New York.

2002-Recording Artists Coalition founders Don Henley and Sheryl Crow lead a contingent of Beck, Jonatha Brooke, John Fogerty and other musicians to the California State Capitol. They are supporting a bill that would allow recording artists to terminate personal service contracts after seven years.

1990-David Bowie announces another farewell tour, this one an all-hits program entitled Sound + Vision.

1990-Ex-Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Allen Collins dies of respiratory failure at 37.

1986-The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame holds its first induction ceremony at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New York. In alphabetical order, the inaugural Class of 1986 consists of Chuck Berry, James Brown, Ray Charles, Sam Cooke, Fats Domino, The Everly Brothers, DJ Alan Freed, Buddy Holly, Jerry Lee Lewis, Little Richard, Sun Records founder Sam Phillips and Elvis Presley.

1978-Paul McCartney & Wings finish recording London Town. The album’s first single, “With a Little Luck,” comes out in March and hits number-one in May.

1974-The Ramones story begins when John Cummings (Johnny Ramone) and Douglas Colvin (Dee Dee Ramone) get drunk after work and buy a guitar and a bass.

1971-Elton John scores his first Top 10 hit in America with “Your Song.”

BIRTHDAYS

Robin Zander – 65 years old

Cheap Trick singer-guitarist. Born 1953.

Danny Federici – Died in 2008

The E Street Band organist died of a melanoma April 17th, 2008 at 58. Born 1950.

TRIVIA ANSWER

The Terry Kath Experience







