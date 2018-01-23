Photo Credit: JR Eaton/WNCX Cleveland

On this day in 1986 (January 23), the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame held its first induction ceremony at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New York.

The inaugural Class of ’86 included:

Elvis Presley (inducted by Julian + Sean Lennon)

Buddy Holly (inducted by John Fogerty)

The Everly Brothers (inducted by Neil Young)

Jerry Lee Lewis (inducted by Hank Williams Jr.)

Chuck Berry (inducted by Keith Richards)

James Brown (inducted by Steve Winwood)

Ray Charles (inducted by Quincy Jones)

Sam Cooke (inducted by Herp Albert)

Fats Domino (inducted by Billy Joel)

Little Richards (inducted by Roberta Flack

Sam Phillips

Alan Freed