Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones attends The Rolling Stones celebrate the North American debut of Exhibitionism at Industria Studios in New York, NY, on November 15, 2016. (Photo by Anthony Behar) *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***

Some aliens are difficult to keep out of the country, because they arrive in UFO’s. Keith Richards knows, because he claims to have seen them.

In other interviews on the subject Keef has stated that he believes that there is an alien landing strip on his property in England. How come nobody is surprised by this?