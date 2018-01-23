*UPDATED 12:15pm 1/23/2018*

It is with great excitement that we announce that Michael Stanley is recovered and ready to rock! The beloved ‘NCX host and rock star will be back on-air at his regular time of 3-7pm starting Wednesday, January 24th.

In early December, Michael underwent quadruple bypass surgery and has spent the time since focusing on his health and recovery. You can read his original message to listeners HERE.

Michael joined Bill Louis during the Classic Cafe Tuesday, January 23rd. The rockin’ duo gave listeners an exclusive update on his recovery. You can listen to the conversation HERE.

Please head over to 98.5 WNCX on Facebook to send Michael your well wishes.

In the meantime, get yourself in a Michael Stanley state-of-mind by checking out some of his greatest albums.