Michael Stanley Band: “Lover”

ALBUM: Heartland

YEAR: 1980

WRITER: Michael Stanley

Michael Stanley is ready to rock! He’ll be back on the airwaves of ‘NCX tomorrow (January 24) after recovering from his quadruple bypass surgery.

LYRICS:

Well the glow from the bars and a Thousand stars Light the cold Ohio night And the Turnpike’s slick, the Snow’s as thick as thieves Since your call came through there Ain’t nothing new But the radio and the headlights And the news at the top of the hour That no one really believes Do they Lover…what you want to go and do That for Lover…why’d you want to tear it Apart Lover…you say you got your Reasons, but I need more Lover…give me back my heart Give it back, girl When the cold comes to stay it Takes your breath away And it makes the hours crawl And it feels to me like I’ve been Driving forever Then your words return, the whole Place burns And I just don’t know where to Begin Girl could you just make it Anybody else Anybody else but him, could you And somewhere ahead tonight With fine wine and candlelight He’s gonna turn your head around Girl what you want me to do If I leave this thing all up to you I’m gonna lose the best thing I’ve Found I can see what’s going down So I talk to the night, I head for The light Try and hold it on the road Thank God for the man who put The white lines On the highway Baby what you gonna do when the Fire is through And you find he’s out looking for Somebody new Cause you did everything that he Wanted you to do And now you’re all alone and Crying, aren’t you…