View of dollar bills Credit: Andrea Melendez/The News-Press via USA TODAY NETWORK

I’m one of those lottery players when say the Mega Millions, Powerball reaches some stupid amount of millions. The Ohio Lottery used to have that holiday draw on New Year’s Day that awarded prizes in the millions and that’s what they had in South Carolina where, just about everyone won or so they thought. Now that state’s lottery commission at first claimed all who won did not due to a computer glitch. But maybe not.

Check out this story on what South Carolina might have to do HERE. Thanks to WLTX-TV in Columbia, South Carolina. You have a great day and maybe we’ll get lucky some day too.