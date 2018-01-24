Paul McCartney performs at the American Airlines Arena. Credit: Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Paul McCartney played The Cavern Club in Liverpool with The Quarrymen for the first time 60 years ago today (January 23rd, 1958). It was the group’s second show at the now-legendary venue. So, according to Beatles lore, why did Paul miss the first one?

Stumped? Here are some hints. He wasn’t sick.

He was in the wilderness.

Rock and roll bands weren’t the only groups that Paul and John Lennon both belonged to.

scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

2011-Bret Michaels undergoes surgery to repair a hole in his heart at the Barrow Neurological Institute in Phoenix.

2010-German hard rock band Scorpions release a statement saying that their 2010 album, Sting in the Tail, and subsequent tour will be their last.

2002-Van Halen leave their longtime label, Warner Brothers.

2000-Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young kick off their first tour together in a quarter-century in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

1995-Van Halen release Balance, their last album with lead singer Sammy Hagar.

1984-Linda McCartney is fined 75 pounds for attempting to smuggle marijuana into England.

1979-The Cars are named Best New Band of the year in Rolling Stone‘s readers’ poll.

1979-The Clash release their first U.S. single, a cover of “I Fought the Law” by The Bobby Fuller Four.

1972-Paul Simon releases his self-titled debut solo album. It will produce the hits “Mother and Child Reunion” and “Me and Julio Down by the Schoolyard.”

1964-The Detours, later to be known as The Who, open for The Hollies at a ballroom show in London.

1958-The Quarrymen Skiffle Group plays The Cavern in Liverpool for the second time — but the first for Paul McCartney, who was off on a scout trip for the first.

BIRTHDAYS

Warren Zevon – Died in 2003

The singer-songwriter (“Werewolves of London” released his final album, The Wind, just weeks before dying of lung cancer September 7th, 2003 at 56. Born 1947.

David Getz – 78 years old

Big Brother & the Holding Company drummer. Born 1940.

TRIVIA ANSWER

He was on a scouting trip (with the Boy Scouts)







