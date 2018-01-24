ELTON JOHN

FAREWELL YELLOW BRICK ROAD TOUR

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 3 2018

QUICKEN LOANS ARENA

CLEVELAND AMERICAN EXPRESS PRE-SALE

THURSDAY JANUARY 25 AT 10AM TO MONDAY JANUARY 29 AT 10PM

TICKETMASTER VERIFIED FAN PRE-SALE

TUESDAY JANUARY 30 AT 10AM TO WEDNESDAY JANUARY 31 AT 10PM

PUBLIC ON SALE FRIDAY FEBRUARY 2 AT 10AM

American Express Pre-sale in North America to begin Thursday January 25 at 10 a.m. local

Announcement of 300+ Date Tour by Elton John at Press Q&A during Tech-Infused Event with exclusive VR180 live stream supported by YouTube at Gotham Hall, New York City

Simultaneous Live Broadcast to Special Events in London and Los Angeles

Watch live stream again at com/eltonjohn

Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ Global Tour Starts in the U.S. on September 8 2018, Reaching Europe in April 2019, Asia in November 2019, Australasia in December 2019 and into 2020, South America in March 2020, before returning to Europe and the UK late 2020 and finishing in North America in 2021

Further Info and Ticketing Details to be Announced in the Coming Months

“It’s time to come off the road so I can fully embrace the next important chapter of my life.” – Elton John

New York City – January 24, 2018 – After more than half a century on the road and an unparalleled career that has redefined the cultural landscape and seen Elton John claim his place as a true global icon, the superstar today announced via an exclusive VR180 live stream on YouTube, details of his final tour called ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’.

Kicking off in the U.S. on September 8, 2018, the ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour will consist of more than 300 shows across five continents, hitting North America, Europe, Asia, South America and Australasia before reaching its conclusion in 2021. These dates mark the superstar’s last-ever tour, the end of half a century on the road for one of pop culture’s most enduring performers. Elton’s new stage production will take his fans on a musical and highly visual journey spanning a 50-year career of hits like no one has ever seen before.

“Performing live fuels me and I’m ecstatic and humbled to continue to play to audiences across the globe,” said Elton. “I plan to bring the passion and creativity that has entertained my fans for decades to my final tour. After the tour finishes, I’m very much looking forward to closing off that chapter of my life by saying farewell to life on the road. I need to dedicate more time to raising my children.”

Tickets for initial shows listed below go on sale to the general public beginning February 2 at 10 a.m. local. Tickets and VIP packages can be purchased at EltonJohn.com.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets in advance in North America beginning Thursday January 25 at 10 a.m. local time, through Monday January 29 at 10 p.m. local time. A limited number of exclusive VIP Packages will also be available for sale starting Thursday January 25 at 10 a.m. local time. These exclusive offers can include premium tickets, on-stage photo opportunities at Elton John’s piano, backstage tours, limited-edition lithographs, custom merchandise and much more.

The ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour’ pre-sale is powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan (Ticketmaster’s fan-first technology, built to help artists combat ticket bots and get tickets into the hands of fans that intend to go to the event). Tickets for the tour will be available through registration using Ticketmaster Verified Fan. Registration opens Wednesday January 24 and continues until Saturday January 27. Pre-sale will begin Tuesday January 30 at 10 a.m. and run through Wednesday January 31 at 10 p.m. (all times are local); supplies are limited. Registration is required to participate in the TM Verified Fan Pre-sale. For more information and to register, visit EltonJohn.com

“It is truly an honor to be associated with Elton John, one of music and pop culture’s most legendary, innovative and unrivaled performers,” said Jay Marciano, Chairman and CEO, AEG Presents, promoters of the global ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour. “In a manner and style that could only be conceived by such a renowned artist, Elton’s ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ concerts will be the ultimate and final opportunity for his millions of fans around the world to experience this generation’s most incomparable and iconic entertainer.”

The news was announced to the world in the very manner that has defined Elton and his creative output over a dazzling career – innovative, daring and constantly taking bold strides into the future.

Centered around a marquee event at Gotham Hall in New York City, the announcement was live streamed globally exclusively on YouTube in VR180, and simultaneously transmitted to venues in Los Angeles and London. The immersive experience at the event – and all around the world thanks to YouTube’s VR180 technology – allowed fans to revisit some of the defining moments that set Elton on his unstoppable path to global superstardom. Transformation, after all, is part of Elton’s DNA, and he adeptly used the latest technology to help him defy space and time, connecting his past and future. Event footage along with additional ‘behind the scenes’ videos in VR180 tracking Elton’s journey, supported by YouTube, will be available at youtube.com/eltonjohn.

“Elton John is always up for doing things differently, using technology to push the boundaries of storytelling and reach fans in new ways. Last year, Elton’s YouTube-supported project “The Cut” gave undiscovered talent the chance to create new music videos for his iconic hits, and now his final farewell tour announcement takes experimentation to the next level – live streaming in VR,” said Vivien Lewit, Global Head of Artist Services at YouTube. “We’re honored to deepen our relationship by supporting the exclusive live stream and ‘behind the scenes’ videos in VR for this special moment in pop music history.”

It was also announced at today’s launch that Gucci will be exclusively designing Elton’s ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour wardrobe. Resplendent at Gotham Hall in a bespoke outfit, Elton discussed his passion for the Italian fashion house which last year unveiled its S/S 2018 collection – designed by Creative Director, Alessandro Michele and inspired by Elton’s inimitable style, referencing original items taken from his iconic style archives.

“American Express has a longstanding relationship with Elton John and we are excited to partner with the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour,” said Walter Frye, VP, Global Entertainment Partnerships at American Express. “We are proud to bring our Card Members access to an international icon we know they love and admire – with access to purchase tickets for his tour before the general public.”