Photo: Shelley Mays / USA Today

With just a few days to go before Music’s Biggest Night, The Recording Academy has announced that Gary Clark Jr., along with multi-talented musician Jon Batiste, will pay tribute to the late rock pioneers and Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award recipients Chuck Berry and Fats Domino.

Chris Stapleton and Emmylou Harris have also been announced as performers and will duet on an unannounced song.

Brothers Osbourne, Alessia Cara, Cardi B, Childish Gambino, Eric Church, Miley Cyrus, Daddy Yankee, DJ Khaled, Luis Fonsi, Elton John, Kesha, Khalid, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, Little Big Town, Logic, Patti LuPone, Bruno Mars, Maren Morris, P!nk, Ben Platt, Rihanna, Sam Smith, SZA, Bryson Tiller and U2 have all previously been announced as performers.

The 2018 GRAMMY Awards will broadcast live from New York City’s Madison Square Garden at 7:30 PM ET on CBS Sunday, January 28. James Corden of The Late Late Show will host the televised ceremony.