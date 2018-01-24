One year ago today, Fiona the Hippo was born six weeks early. Even after a lot of care from the staff at the Cincinnati Zoo, things looked really grim for Fiona after she was born- she was cold, she wasn’t fully developed, she was small, and she was very weak. But they decided to hook her up an IV for a few days and try one more time to save her, and that was when Fiona turned around. And now at a year old and over 600 lbs., Fiona loves to eat, swim, take photos with her fans, and even photobomb marriage proposals.

You can check out the highlights from Fiona’s first year below!