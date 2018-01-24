July 19, 2017; West Palm Beach, FL, USA; Recording artist Tommy Shaw of Styx performs at the Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre. Mandatory Credit: Ron Elkman-USA TODAY NETWORK

Las Vegas has proved to be a promised land to aging rockers. Multiple dates, no travel, and of course you’re in Sin City in your off hours. Styx rocks the strip again starting Friday at the Venetian. Tommy Shaw talks about the fun he has at their residency.

Full interview HERE

Their fans have some fun too! One moment you’re strolling through the canals of Venice, then you open up a door to a Styx concert. What’s not to like?