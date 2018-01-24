Elton John: “I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues”

ALBUM: Too Low For Zero

YEAR: 1983

WRITERS: Elton John, Bernie Taupin, Davey Johnstone

Rumors are circulating that Elton John may be retiring from touring in 2018. I wonder if this means he’ll go on tour?

LYRICS:

Don’t wish it away Don’t look at it like it’s forever Between you and me I could honestly say That things can only get better And while I’m away Dust out the demons inside And it won’t be long before you and me run To the place in our hearts where we hide And I guess that’s why they call it the blues Time on my hands could be time spent with you Laughing like children, living like lovers Rolling like thunder under the covers And I guess that’s why they call it the blues Just stare into space Picture my face in your hands Live for each second without hesitation And never forget I’m your man Wait on me girl Cry in the night if it helps But more than ever I simply love you More than I love life itself