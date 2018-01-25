(left-right) Ringo Starr, John Lennon, Paul McCartney and George Harrison of The Beatles holding their MBEs. Ringo Starr, has been awarded a Knighthood for services to music in the New Year Honours list. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Fifty years ago today (January 25th, 1968), The Beatles were filmed singing a song for the end of the Yellow Submarine movie. What song was it?

Stumped? Here are some hints.

When they played live, the Ramones often started their songs by shouting the same thing as the lyrics that open this song. (1, 2, 3, 4)

often started their songs by shouting the same thing as the lyrics that open this song. (1, 2, 3, 4) The Beatles recorded this song during the Magical Mystery Tour sessions, but didn’t use it on that album or in that movie.

sessions, but didn’t use it on that album or in that movie. The video they shot is the only time the actual Beatles appear in Yellow Submarine.

scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

2011-Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood‘s divorce from his wife of 23 years, Jo Wood, is finalized.

2008-The Crosby Stills Nash and Young film Deja Vu premieres at the Sundance Film Festival. All four members attend.

2008-Ringo Starr gives a free four-song show at the House of Blues in West Hollywood, California.

2006-Motley Crue receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.