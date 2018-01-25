TRIVIA
Today’s Question: Fifty years ago today (January 25th, 1968), The Beatles were filmed singing a song for the end of the Yellow Submarine movie. What song was it?
Stumped? Here are some hints.
- When they played live, the Ramones often started their songs by shouting the same thing as the lyrics that open this song. (1, 2, 3, 4)
- The Beatles recorded this song during the Magical Mystery Tour sessions, but didn’t use it on that album or in that movie.
- The video they shot is the only time the actual Beatles appear in Yellow Submarine.
ANNIVERSARIES
2011-Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood‘s divorce from his wife of 23 years, Jo Wood, is finalized.
2008-The Crosby Stills Nash and Young film Deja Vu premieres at the Sundance Film Festival. All four members attend.
2008-Ringo Starr gives a free four-song show at the House of Blues in West Hollywood, California.
2006-Motley Crue receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
2006-U2 singer Bono receives the prestigious German Media Prize, awarded each year to a person whose activist work has had great impact on the world.
1984-Yoko Ono and Sean Ono Lennon visit Liverpool and pledge a gift of 250-thousand pounds to the Strawberry Fields old people’s home there.
1983-Former Allman Brothers Band, Gregg Allman Band and Sea Level bassist Lamar Williams dies of Agent Orange-related cancer at 34.
1976-Bob Dylan follows up his New York Night of the Hurricane benefit for boxer Rubin “Hurricane” Carter with a similar show in Houston. Ringo Starr, Stephen Stills and Carlos Santana are surprise guests at Night of the Hurricane II, which plays to 30-thousand fans in a half-full Astrodome.
1971-Grace Slick gives birth to a baby girl (by Jefferson Airplane bandmate Paul Kantner) who is eventually named China Wing Kantner.
1968-The Beatles are filmed singing “All Together Now” for the end of the Yellow Submarine movie.
BIRTHDAYS
Terry Chimes – 63 years old
The original drummer in The Clash (who billed him as “Tory Crimes” on their first album after his departure) later played in Hanoi Rocks, Generation X and Black Sabbath before retiring from music to become a chiropractor. Born 1955.
TRIVIA ANSWER
“All Together Now”