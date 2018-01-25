May 11, 2016; Las Vegas, NV, USA; General view of slot machines at the McCarran International Airport. Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis (not pictured) has pledged $500 million toward building a 65,000-seat domed stadium in Las Vegas at a total cost of $1.4 billion. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell (not pictured) said Davis can explore his options in Las Vegas but would require 24 of 32 owners to approve the move. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

I wonder what any one of us would do in a situation like this? If we saw all this money scattered all over the road? And we’re talking a big “Queen of Hearts” like jackpot amount of money, that spilled out of these video gambling machines that this truck was carrying before it wrecked. What really cracked me up was how they tried to lasso the money, they didn’t get on their hands and knees to pick it up no, they used a broom. Too bad those winter winds weren’t blowing west to east here from Illinois at 30-40 miles per hour.

Thanks to WCIA-TV with the story of the cleanup HERE. Have a great day and happy Friday-Eve.