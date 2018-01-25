Filed Under:lynyrd skynyrd farwell
19 July 2015 - Morristown, Ohio - Legendary rock band LYNYRD SKYNYRD headlines Day 4 of the 39th Annual "Jamboree In The Hills" 2015 also known as the "Super Bowl of Country Music". Photo Credit: Jason L Nelson/AdMedia *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***

Not only is it a good time for Lynyrd Skynyrd to deliver a powerful and poignant farewell for their dedicated fans, but they’re doing it the right way. They’re scheduling the shows only on Friday and Saturday nights, so you can get in a proper state of mind to say goodbye, and not show up to work the next morning smelling like you used Jack Daniels aftershave. Gary Rossington has had many health issues and being the last original member he absolutely has to be with the band while he still can, and the special guests are a nice touch too.

Full Tour info HERE

Even a Free Bird can’t fly forever. But when it’s time for that last flight it should be a special experience for both the fans and the band. They seem to have put thought into how they’re saying farewell, and I say well done boys! Now excuse me while I plan a pre-concert party that is equal to the task!

