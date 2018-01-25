CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – The $140 million transformation of Quicken Loans Arena is scheduled to begin on Feb. 5.

Although the Cavs and Cleveland Monsters schedules won’t be affected, fans attending games will need some patience during construction, which is expected to be completed by September 2019.

Here’s what you need to know about the project and how it will impact you attending events at The Q.

CONSTRUCTION ZONE

The North Expansion will span from the corner of Ontario St. and Huron Rd. to the corner of Huron Rd. and E. 6th St.

Screened barriers (fencing) will be erected for the staging of the construction site that will eliminate access to sidewalks in front of The Q.

Crosswalks on Huron Rd. to The Q will be redefined to direct pedestrians to accessible entrances into the arena.

There will also be directional signage to guide fans to the designated open entrances.

The south side expansion construction zone will have little impact on fans attending events.

ARENA ACCESS DURING EVENTS

Because of the zoned off construction areas, fans will be directed to arena entrances and exits. Those attending events will be able to enter and exit The Q from multiple locations.

In addition to Quicken Loans Arena Guest Services representatives stationed outside to provide assistance, there will also be directional signage to guide fans to the designated open entrances.

The Gateway East Garage and East Bridge that connects to The Q will remain open with access into the arena during events.

The JACK Casino Garage North Bridge connecting to The Q will remain open through the remainder of the Cavaliers 2018 season, however, the North Bridge will be permanently eliminated this summer.

Both the Gateway East Bridge and JACK Casino North Bridge are also accessible for guests in wheelchairs.

ACCESSIBILITY

During the initial phase of construction, in addition to the Gateway East Garage and the JACK Casino North Garage bridges that connect to The Q, there will be three entrances into the arena that will be accessible to guests in wheelchairs and for those with physical challenges.

The RTA Walkway entrance located on Ontario St. The RTA Walkway entrance will also serve as the curbside drop off location for guests in wheelchairs and those with physical challenges.

The E. 6th St. entrance next to the Cavaliers Team Shop

The south entrance across from Gateway Plaza

For more information or questions about accessibility, or to request a curbside wheelchair escort call (216) 420-2320 during event hours.

ARENA ACCESS ON NON-EVENT DAYS

On non-event days, the northwest entrance (corner of Ontario and Huron) and the northeast entrance located on E. 6th St. next to the Cavaliers Team Shop (and across from the Gateway East Garage) will be open.

During the first phase of construction, the Cavaliers Team Shop and the Quicken Loans Arena main box office will be open during regular business hours and both will be accessible from the E. 6th St. entrance.

Visit https://www.theqarena.com/tickets/box-office for box office hours, and for Cavaliers Team Shop hours visit https://www.cavaliersteamshop.com/contactus

The Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland Monsters and Quicken Loans Arena administrative business offices will be temporarily relocated to 250 Huron Rd. in February 2018.

TRAFFIC PATTERNS TO CHANGE ON HURON RD. (REDUCED TO TWO LANES)

The four lanes on Huron Rd. in front of The Q (from Ontario to E. 6th St.) will be reduced to two lanes. The two eastbound lanes closest to The Q will be closed as part of the construction zone.

During non-event times, the two westbound lanes will be split into one east-bound lane and one west-bound lane for vehicles traveling in each direction.

During events, both lanes will convert to one-way directional traffic.

Prior to every event, beginning at the Ontario St./ Huron Rd. intersection, the two lanes will be ingress only onto Huron Rd. traveling east-bound toward the Gateway East Garage/Prospect and E. 9th St.

At the conclusion of every event, the two lanes will be dedicated to west-bound traffic only. All vehicles exiting the Gateway East Garage onto Huron Rd. will be directed to turn left to travel west on Huron Rd. only. Vehicles departing the Gateway East Garage at the Huron Rd. exit will be only permitted to exit left onto Huron Rd. going west-bound.

The Cleveland Police department will work to efficiently manage traffic flow during ingress and egress for events and will exercise judgement to change traffic patterns as necessary to facilitate a continuous flow of vehicles.

Fans should expect delays, prepare accordingly, and are urged to arrive early and allow extra time for parking and entering the arena.

It is strongly encouraged to car pool, use RTA, or Uber to the arena.

For information on RTA routes, schedules and services call the RTAnswerline at (216) 621-9500, or visit http://www.rideRTA.com.

For Uber, visit https://www.theqarena.com/plan-your-visit/ride-with-uber. New Uber users can use promo code: CAVS2018 to receive up to $15 OFF their first ride.

DOOR TIMES

During the transformation project, doors for Cavs games will open TWO hours before tipoff. Doors will open 90 minutes prior to the start of Cleveland Monsters games. For the most updated information and door times for concerts and other events, visit TheQarena.com.

The RTA Walkway that connects Tower City and Quicken Loans Arena will be open for all arena events. The RTA Walkway provides easy access to the arena for fans riding RTA’s rail and bus service to Public Square. The enclosed walkway protects from both weather and traffic. The walkway begins at the Tower City Center food court and ends in the lobby of Quicken Loans Arena.

For Cleveland Cavaliers games, the Walkway will open four hours prior to the game and remain open for three hours after the game ends.

The Walkway opens three hours prior to the start of other arena events and remains open for approximately three hours after the event ends.

PARKING

Parking in the Gateway East Garage for Cavs games for the remainder of the 2017-18 season is at capacity and will be available for those with PRE-ASSIGNED PASSES and PRE-PAID PARKING TICKETS ONLY. Pre-paid Gateway East Garage parking tickets for Cavs games are sold-out.

For Cleveland Monsters games and all other arena events, parking in the Gateway East Garage will be limited and the public is strongly encouraged to purchase pre-paid parking available at TheQArena.com on each specific event page.