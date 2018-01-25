Filed Under:Sweet, The Daily Cut

Sweet: “Fox On The Run”

ALBUM: Desolation Boulevard

YEAR: 1975

WRITERS: Brian Connolly, Steve Priest, Andy Scott, Mick Tucker

Rumors are circulating that Elton John may be retiring from touring in 2018. I wonder if this means he’ll go on tour?

LYRICS:

I – don’t wanna know your name Cause you don’t look the same The way you did before Okay – you think you got a pretty face But the rest of you is out of place You looked alright before Fox on the run You scream and everybody comes a running Take a run and hide yourself away Foxy on the run F-foxy Fox on the run And hide away  You – you talk about just every band But the names you drop are second hand (second hand) I’ve heard it all before I – don’t wanna know your name Cause you don’t look the same The way you did before Fox on the run You scream and everybody comes a running Take a run and hide yourself away Foxy on the run F-foxy Fox on the run And hide away

