KRT SPORTS STORY SLUGGED: INDIANS-MARINERS KRT PHOTO BY ED SUBA JR./AKRON BEACON JOURNAL (October 9) SEATTLE, WA -- Tribe closer Bob Wickman, left, gets a high five from slugger Jim Thome after the Indians beat the Mariners 5-0 in the first game of the Division Series at Safeco Field in Seattle, Washington, on Tuesday, October 9, 2001. (Photo by AK) NC KD 2001 (Horiz) (mvw)
Jim Thome has finally made it into the Hall of Fame and I’m not lying when I say that I cried. Jim Thome is a legend here in Cleveland and is one of the greatest baseball players of all time, so his election into the Hall of Fame is well deserved, well earned, and well respected. You can watch the video of his phone call when he got the news he had been elected here and check out what the Indians had to say below!
Comments
Producer Alanna Twitter | Email Alanna Crummie is the morning show producer on 98.5 WNCX. Alanna is a 2016 graduate of Baldwin Wallace University, w...More from Producer Alanna