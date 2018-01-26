Singer DAVID LEE ROTH and guitarist EDDIE VAN HALEN of the legendary rock group VAN HALEN Photo Credit: Devin Simmons/AdMedia /Sipa USA

TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Eddie Van Halen celebrates his 63rd birthday today. What was the original name of the band Van Halen?

It’s a seven-letter word that can be both a noun and an adjective.

When used as an adjective, it can describe Van Halen’s popularity as a concert attraction.

When paired with woolly, it’s the name of an animal that’s similar to an elephant.

ANNIVERSARIES

1997-ZZ Top performs during half-time of the Super Bowl.

1996-Led Zeppelin Four is certified for sales of 16-million copies.

1985-Bruce Springsteen plays his first stadium show, the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York, at a stop on the Born in the USA tour.

1977-Fleetwood Mac co-founder and guitarist Peter Green is committed to a London mental institution after shooting at his accountant with an air rifle. The man was attempting to deliver a £30,000 royalty check which Green refused to accept.

1970-Simon & Garfunkel release the Bridge Over Troubled Water album.

1967-Mick Jagger sees Jimi Hendrix play in London and calls it “the most sexual thing I’ve seen in a long time.”

BIRTHDAYS

Tom Kiefer – 57 years old

Cinderella singer-guitarist. Born 1961.

Eddie Van Halen – 63 years old

The Van Halen guitarist redefined the sound and style of rock guitar. Born 1955.

Paul Pena – Died in 2005

The blues singer wrote the Steve Miller hit “Jet Airliner” and cut his own version on an album that was recorded in 1973, but went unreleased until 2000. Susan Tedeschi covered his “Gonna Move” on her album Wait for Me. He died October 1st, 2005 of complications from pancreatitis and diabetes at 55. Born 1950.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Mammoth







