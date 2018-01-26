With each day that brings us closer & closer to April 6th, fans in Cleveland get more and more excited for baseball season. Hot dogs, summer nights, fireworks… the best part of the whole year.

Another great thing about baseball season is the offering of promo items that fans can add to their collection after each game. From bobbleheads to beach towels, each year gives us unique gifts that bring eager fans to the gates of Progressive Field long before first pitch.

Here are some of the exciting promo items fans can look forward to during the 2018 season:

MLB Network tote bag – April 28, 29

Terry Francona 1988 jersey – May 26

Corey Kluber bobblehead – May 28

Andrew Miller bobblehead – June 16

Batting practice jersey – June 23

Snapback cap – July 6

Jose Ramirez jersey – July 7

Carlos Carrasco bobblehead – July 12

Jim Thome jersey – August 18

Edwin Encarnacion bobblehead – August 29

Don’t worry, there are still tons of Sugardale Dollar Dog Nights and firework shows. See the full schedule here.