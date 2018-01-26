May 11, 2017; Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, USA; A blue heron catches a fish on the 4th hole during the first round of The Players Championship golf tournament at TPC Sawgrass - Stadium Course. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

There’s only one guy that I know who could get away with this, and his name certainly is not Spongebob Squarepants.  Can you imagine if this guy to steal some piranhas? Then shoveled those suckers down his pants? But fins up to the trouser trout who attempted this. Thanks to WFLA-TV in Tampa for the story HERE. You have a great weekend, see you this coming Monday morning at 5:30 and thanks.

