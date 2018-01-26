Van Halen: “Dance The Night Away”

ALBUM: Van Halen II

YEAR: 1979

WRITERS: Eddie Van Halen, Alex Van Halen, Michael Anthony, David Lee Roth

Eddie Van Halen celebrates his 63rd birthday today (January 26).

LYRICS:

Have you seen her? So fine and pretty. Fooled me with her style and ease. And I feel her from across the room. Yes, it’s love in the third degree. Ooh, baby, baby. Won’tcha turn your head my way? Ooh, baby, baby. Come on, take a chance. You’re old enough to dance the night away. Oh, come on, baby, dance the night away. A live wire. Barely a beginner, but just watch that lady go. She’s on fire, ’cause dancing gets her higher than anything else she knows. Ooh, baby, baby. Won’tcha turn your head my way? Ooh, baby, baby. Well, don’t skip romance, ’cause you’re old enough to dance the night away. Oh, come on, baby, dance the night away. Dance the night away. Dance, dance, dance the night away.