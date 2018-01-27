2/16/2017 - Nick Mason and Roger Waters after a press conference for the new Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains, at the May Fair Hotel in London. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

ANNIVERSARIES

2014-Folksinger, political activist and environmentalist Pete Seeger dies at the age of 94,

2005-U2 singer Bono travels to the World Economic Forum in Switzerland with former president Bill Clinton, Microsoft chairman Bill Gates and British prime minister Tony Blair.

2004-Sting gets his third Best Original Song Oscar nomination, for “You Will Be My Ain True Love” from Cold Mountain. Other nominees include Elvis Costello and T-Bone Burnett for “Scarlet Tide,” also from Cold Mountain, and Annie Lennox for “Into the West” from The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King.

1990-Billy Idol wins a libel suit against the British tabloid News of the World.

1981-David Bowie signs a five-year, $10-million contract with EMI Records.

1975-Ringo Starr releases the double-A-sided single “No No Song” and “Snookeroo.” It becomes the last in a string of seven consecutive Top 10 singles for Ringo.

1970-John Lennon writes and records “Instant Karma.” Phil Spector produces the Abbey Road session, with George Harrison on lead guitar and Billy Preston on electric piano.

1968-Roger Waters approaches David Gilmour about joining Pink Floyd to replace singer-guitarist Syd Barrett, who has become increasingly erratic.

1967-The Beatles re-sign with EMI Records in a nine-year worldwide deal.

BIRTHDAYS

Mike Patton – 50 years old

The singer has been in a number of groups, including Tomahawk, Fantomas, Mr. Bungle and Faith No More. He’s also composed film scores, including The Place Beyond the Pines. Born 1968.

Jannick Gers – 61 years old

Iron Maiden guitarist. Born 1957.

Seth Justman – 67 years old

J. Geils Band keyboardist. Born 1951.

Nick Mason – 74 years old

Pink Floyd‘s drummer, the only member to have appeared on every one of the group’s albums, is also a professional race car driver. Born 1944.