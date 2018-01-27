Ringo Starr: “No No Song”

ALBUM: Goodnight Vienna

YEAR: 1975

WRITERS: Eddie Van Halen, Alex Van Halen, Michael Anthony, David Lee Roth

Ringo Starr released the double-A-sided single “No No Song” and “Snookeroo” on this day in 1975 (January 27). It would be the last in a string of seven consecutive Top 10 singles for Ringo.

LYRICS:

A lady that i know just came from columbia, She smiled because i did not understand. Then she held out some marijuana, ha ha! She said it was the best in all the land. And i said, “no, no, no, no, i don’t smoke it no more, I’m tired of waking up on the floor. No, thank you, please, it only makes me sneeze, And then it makes it hard to find the door.” (ah-ah-aye-aye) A woman that i know just came from majorca, spain, She smiled because i did not understand. (parazzi! Parazzi!) (ole!) Then she held out a ten pound bag of cocaine, She said it was the finest in the land. And i said, “no, no, no, no, i don’t sniff it no more, I’m tired of waking up on the floor. No, thank you, please, it only makes me sneeze, And then it makes it hard to find the door.” (aye-aye-aye-aye) (aye-aye-aye-aye) (aye-aye-aye-aye) (aye-aye-aye) A man that i know just came from nashville, tennessee, oo, (oh no!) He smiled because i did not understand. Then he held out some moonshine whiskey, oh ho, He said it was the best in all the land. (and he wasn’t joking!!!) And i said, “no, no, no, no, i don’t drink it no more, I’m tired of waking up on the floor. No, thank you, please, it only makes me sneeze, And then it makes it hard to find the door.” Well, i said, “no, no, no, no, i can’t take it no more, I’m tired of waking up on the floor. No, thank you, please, it only makes me sneeze, And then it makes it hard to find the door.” Hey yeh!