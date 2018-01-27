Listen to Slats weekday mornings at 7:30am for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour at Quicken Loans Arena Saturday, November 3rd at 8pm!
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10am.
It’s all form AEG live and 98.5 WNCX.
Contest Date Range: January 29, 2018 7:00am – February 2, 2018 8:00am
Contest Rules:
For the On-Air: Elton John Ticket Giveaway, listen to 98.5 WNCX weekdays, from Monday, January 29th, 2018 through Friday, February 2, 2018 between 7:00am and 8:00am ET for the cue to call. The designated caller at 216-578- 1985 who correctly selects the true headline out of the three (3) provided will receive two (2) tickets to see Elton, John at Quicken Loans Arena, Saturday, November 3rd, 2018 at 8:00pm ET courtesy of AEG Live. Approximate retail value is $99.00 per pair. Otherwise, the WNCX general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.