The Guess Who: “No Sugar Tonight/New Mother Nature”

ALBUM: American Woman

YEAR: 1970

WRITERS: Burton Cummings Randy Bachman

LYRICS:

Lonely feeling deep inside Find a corner where I can hide Silent footsteps crowding me Sudden darkness but I can see No sugar tonight in my coffee No sugar tonight in my tea No sugar to stand beside me No sugar to run with me Dat’n-doo-dow dow-dat’n-doo-dow Dat’n-doo-dow dow-dow-dow Dat’n-doo-dow dow-dat’n-doo-dow Dat’n-doo-dow dow In the silence of her mind Quiet movements where I can find Grabbing for me with her eyes Now I’m falling from her skies No sugar tonight in my coffee No sugar tonight in my tea No sugar to stand beside me No sugar to run with me Dat’n-doo-dow dow-dat’n-doo-dow Dat’n-doo-dow dow-dow-dow Dat’n-doo-dow dow-dat’n-doo-dow Dat’n-doo-dow dow Jocko says “Yes” and I believe him When we talk about the things I say She hasn’t got the faith or the guts to leave him When they’re standing in each other’s way You’re tripping back now to places you’ve been to You wonder what you’re gonna find You know you’ve been wrong but it won’t be long Before you leave ’em all far behind ‘Cause it’s the new mother nature taking over It’s the new splendid lady come to call It’s the new mother nature taking over She’s gettin’ us all She’s gettin’ us all Jocko said “No” when I came back last time It’s looking like I lost a friend No use callin’ ’cause the sky is fallin’ And I’m getting pretty near the end A smoke-filled room in a corner basement The situation must be right A bag of goodies and a bottle of wine We’re gonna get it on right tonight ‘Cause it’s the new mother nature taking over It’s the new splendid lady come to call It’s the new mother nature taking over She’s gettin’ us all She’s gettin’ us all (Lonely feeling) Jocko says “Yes” and I believe him (Deep inside) When we talk about the things I say (Find a corner) She hasn’t got the faith or the guts to leave him (Where I can hide) When they’re standing in each other’s way (Silent footsteps) You’re tripping back now to places you’ve been to (Crowding me) You wonder what you’re gonna find (Sudden darkness) You know you’ve been wrong and it won’t be long (But I can see) Before you leave ’em all far behind ‘Cause it’s the new mother nature taking over It’s the new splendid lady come to call It’s the new mother nature taking over She’s gettin’ us all She’s gettin’ us all Dat’n-doo-dow dow-dat’n-doo-dow Dat’n-doo-dow dow-dow-dow Dat’n-doo-dow dow-dat’n-doo-dow Dat’n-doo-dow dow Dat’n-doo-dow dow-dat’n-doo-dow Dat’n-doo-dow dow-dow-dow Dat’n-doo-dow dow-dat’n-doo-dow Dat’n-doo-dow dow