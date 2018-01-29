Filed Under:bob seger
Photo: Michelle Pemberton / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Bob Seger has a little New Year’s gift for you.

The legendary classic rocker has shared “Finding Out,” a previously unreleased song originally slated for release on 2006 album, Face the Promise, as a free download.

“I write a lot of songs that people don’t hear,” Seger told the Detroit Free Press in 2003. “I just try to take the ones that sound the best — maybe have the best lyric, or the best melody. I really just enjoy the process. I fall in love with every single one of them. I finish ’em all, and I don’t think there’s a whole lot of difference between the bad ones and the good ones. But every now and then you hit something that you really like a lot. Every now and then you’ll nail one that’s really, really special. And that’s what you live for.

“I’ve got a ballad on the new album called ‘Finding Out,’ where I really nailed the lyric,” he said of the earnest and heartfelt ballad. “So that’s real good. The whole process is a lot of fun. When I have time to do it.”

While the track didn’t make Face the Promise, it’s been revived and shared for fans to enjoy.

Listen and download it here.

