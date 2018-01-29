TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Mountain drummer Corky Laing celebrates his 70th birthday today. Before Mountain formed, their bassist, Felix Pappalardi, produced three or the four studio albums by one of the biggest British bands of the 1960s. Who were they?

Stumped? Here are some hints. They were a trio.

Two of them are English, but their bassist and main singer was Scottish.

Their guitarist and drummer went on to form a group with Steve Winwood after they broke up.

ANNIVERSARIES

2010-Neil Young is honored as MusiCares Person of the Year.

2006-Bryan Adams becomes the first western rock artist to perform in Pakistan — a benefit in Karachi for victims of the October 2005 earthquake there.

1992-Legendary Chess Records songwriter and bassist Willie Dixon dies at 76. Among his best-known songs are “Spoonful,” “Back Door Man,” “Little Red Rooster,” “Hoochie Coochie Man,” “I Just Want to Make Love to You” and “You Can’t Judge a Book by the Cover.”

1989-Billy Joel sings the national anthem to start Super Bowl 23.

1983-Stevie Nicks marries Kim Anderson in LA. They’ll divorce 15 months later.

1978-Guitarist Steve Clark joins Def Leppard.

1975-Elton John gets a gold record for his remake of “Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds.”

1974-Todd Rundgren produces Grand Funk‘s chart-topping remake of “The Loco-Motion.”

1972-Mick Jagger and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones join Chuck Berry for three songs during the rock pioneer’s show at the Hollywood Palladium.

1970-Joni Mitchell sings her composition “Woodstock” on A-B-C’s This Is Tom Jones. Paul Anka and comic-impressionist George Kirby also appear.

1970-Johnny Cash‘s Hello, I’m Johnny Cash album goes gold.

1967-The Jimi Hendrix Experience and The Who share a bill at London’s Saville Theater.

1964-The Beatles record “Can’t Buy Me Love” at Pathe Marconi Studios in Paris. The session, scheduled while the band is in town for a two-week concert engagement, also produces “Komm Gib Mir Deine Hand” and “Sie Liebt Dich,” the German-lyric versions, respectively, of “I Want to Hold Your Hand” and “She Loves You.” “Can’t Buy Me Love” becomes the only Beatles chart-topper that was not recorded in England.

BIRTHDAYS

Max Carl (Gronenthal) – 68 years old

Grand Funk Railroad singer/ex-.38 Special/ex-Jack Mack and the Heart Attack singer-keyboardist-guitarist. Born 1950.

Tommy Ramone (Erdelyi) – Died in 2014

The original drummer in The Ramones was born in Hungary. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer was also a songwriter, record producer and mandolin player, who left punk rock behind to spend many years in a bluegrass duo called Uncle Monk. He died at 65 of bile duct cancer on July 11th, 2014. Born 1949.

David Byron (Garrick) – Died in 1985

The Uriah Heep singer died of a heart attack on February 28th, 1985 at 38. Born 1947.

Andrew Loog Oldham – 74 years old

The Rolling Stones manager and producer during much of the 1960s has written several books about his experiences. Born 1944.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Cream







