June 17, 2017 - Linkin Park performs live at I-Days festival in Monza, Italy Linkin Park performs live at IDays Festival in Monza, Italy (Photo by Mairo Cinquetti/Pacific Press) *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***
The Grammys were last night and while there were tons of musicians in attendance, there were also a number of musicians missing. We have lost a ton of talented people over the last two years and among those we lost was Chester Bennington, co-frontman, singer, and songwriter of Linkin Park.
So to honor the late musician, DJ Ted Stryker chose to wear a pin with Bennington’s signature on it as a subtle but meaningful way to honor him, tweeting that it was impossible to not think of him at the award show.
His tweet even gained the attention of Linkin Park bandmate, Mike Shinoda, and Bennington’s wife, Talinda.
Comments
Producer Alanna Twitter | Email Alanna Crummie is the morning show producer on 98.5 WNCX. Alanna is a 2016 graduate of Baldwin Wallace University, w...More from Producer Alanna