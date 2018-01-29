June 17, 2017 - Linkin Park performs live at I-Days festival in Monza, Italy Linkin Park performs live at IDays Festival in Monza, Italy (Photo by Mairo Cinquetti/Pacific Press) *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***

The Grammys were last night and while there were tons of musicians in attendance, there were also a number of musicians missing. We have lost a ton of talented people over the last two years and among those we lost was Chester Bennington, co-frontman, singer, and songwriter of Linkin Park.

So to honor the late musician, DJ Ted Stryker chose to wear a pin with Bennington’s signature on it as a subtle but meaningful way to honor him, tweeting that it was impossible to not think of him at the award show.

This is a closeup of the pin I’m wearing at the #grammys – Chester Bennington’s signature. It’s impossible not to think about @ChesterBe tonight. pic.twitter.com/HfKzgXLmiE — Ted Stryker (@TedStryker) January 29, 2018

His tweet even gained the attention of Linkin Park bandmate, Mike Shinoda, and Bennington’s wife, Talinda.