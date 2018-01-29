9/23/2017 - Rolling Stones Concert 23/09/2017-Lucca-Italy Concert Event In the Ballilla space beneath the Walls of the City of Lucca was held the much-anticipated Rolling Stones concert that brought to 60,000 fans coming from all over Europe. In Photos: Mick Jagger unleashed on stage during the concert. Photos RobertoCappa photojournalism. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

You’d think that Mick Jagger has posed for so many pictures with the Rolling Stones that his vacation photos would not include him. You’d be wrong. Mick went straight to Instagram to share several photos of his recent trip to India.

Check ’em out HERE

After spending your entire adult life as one of the biggest rock stars on the planet I wonder how relaxing a vacation really is.