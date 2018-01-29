Listen to Paula Balish weekday evenings for your chance to win a pair of lawn tickets to see Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Last of The Street Survivors Farewell Tour at Blossom Music Center Friday, July 27th at 7:30pm.
Tickets go on sale Friday, February 2nd at 10am at livenation.com.
Contest Date Range: January 29, 2018 7:00pm – February 2, 2018 11:59pm
Contest Rules:
For the On-Air: Lynyrd Skynyrd Ticket Giveaway, listen to 98.5 WNCX weekdays only from Monday, January 29th, 2018 through Friday, February 2nd, 2018 between 7:00pm and 11:59pm ET for the cue to call. The correct caller at 216-578- 1985 will receive two (2) lawn tickets see Lynyrrd Skynyrd at Blossom Music Center, Friday, July 27th 2018 courtesy of Live Nation Approximate retail value is $77.00 per pair. Otherwise, the WNCX general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.