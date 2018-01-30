Feb 24, 2017; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Detailed view of the indian Chief Wahoo logo on a Cleveland Indians baseball hat during photo day at Goodyear Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Boy there’s certainly no in between when it comes to this issue. And when news broke yesterday afternoon that Tribe players will no longer be wearing the Chief Wahoo logo on their uniforms, Major League Baseball will no longer be selling anything with the Chief Wahoo logo on it after the 2018 season, it was either yeah or nay from fans. But the Indians and the MLB get to have their cake and eat it too, since officially licensed Tribe team wear will still be available for sale, just not at The Jake or at MLB.com. See, if both say totally ban the logo, they totally give up any rights where someone can start printing, selling anything with the Chief Wahoo logo on it and profit from it.

Personally I think the Indians got the 2019 All Star game because they decided to do what the MLB wanted them to do two years ago which was replace the logo on team wear. And, I wonder if there could’ve been a compromise if the Indians went back to that similar logo and mascot the team used from 1933-45? It’s similar to what the Chicago Blackhawks use in the National Hockey League?

Thanks to WKYC-TV with their look at the story HERE.