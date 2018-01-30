Phil Collins performs during the Little Dreams Foundation Benefit Gala at The Fillmore. Credit: Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Paul Simon‘s unsuccessful Broadway musical The Capeman opened 20 years ago this week. The Capeman was portrayed by two Latino music stars. Ruben Blades played him as an older man. Which well-known pop culture figure played him when he was young?

Stumped? Here are some hints. He’s the top-selling tropical salsa artist of all time.

He was born in Manhattan to Puerto Rican parents

He was married for over a decade to Jennifer Lopez.

ANNIVERSARIES

2006-The members of Pink Floyd say they have no plans to reunite after rumors spread that a run at London’s Royal Albert Hall is in the works.

1973-KISS play their first public show, at the Popcorn Club in Queens, New York.

1970-Creedence Clearwater Revival performs at the Oakland Coliseum Arena. The show is recorded but not released on album until the early ’80s.

1969-The Beatles give their last concert, atop the Apple building in London. The 42-minute lunchtime performance, which is filmed for Let It Be, includes “Dig a Pony,” “Don’t Let Me Down,” “Get Back,” “I’ve Got a Feeling” and “One After 909.” When police end it, John Lennon quips, “I’d like to say thank you on behalf of the group, and I hope we passed the audition.”

1968-On tour together in Wellington, New Zealand, The Who and The Small Faces celebrate Small Faces singer Steve Marriott‘s birthday with a drunken party that causes the destruction of hotel windows and at least one stereo system. Soldiers are called to restore order.

1967-The Beatles begin shooting promotional films for “Strawberry Fields Forever” and “Penny Lane” in the town of Sevenoaks, England.

BIRTHDAYS

Phil Collins – 67 years old

Solo/Genesis drummer-singer. Born 1951.

Steve Marriott – Died in 1991

The ex-Humble Pie and Small Faces singer-guitarist died in a fire at his home on April 20th, 1991 at 44. Born 1947.

Marty Balin (Buchwald) – 75 years old

The Jefferson Airplane singer left the band he co-founded for a time in the early ’70s. He returned after it became Jefferson Starship and joined Grace Slick on such hits as “Miracles,” “With Your Love” and “Count on Me.” On his own, he hit the Top 10 in 1981 with “Hearts.” Born 1943.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Marc Anthony







