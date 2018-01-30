Filed Under:Stephen Stills
14 February - Beverly Hills, Ca - Stephen Stills. Arrivals for the 2016 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Irving Azoff held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. Photo Credit: Birdie Thompson/AdMedia *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***

Stephen Stills is one of the rockers with problems hearing. It’s not from a life performing on stage. It actually started when he was 9. A state mandated physical showed that he had hearing loss, and it was going to get worse.

Full story HERE

He wears a $6,000 hearing aid that doesn’t work much better than the $600 kind.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

Albums Turning 40 In 2018
Get The New Radio.Com App
Concert Calendar

Listen Live