Stephen Stills is one of the rockers with problems hearing. It’s not from a life performing on stage. It actually started when he was 9. A state mandated physical showed that he had hearing loss, and it was going to get worse.

He wears a $6,000 hearing aid that doesn’t work much better than the $600 kind.